- Plan drafted to help people during disasters: ARCSBy Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) on Wednesday said that well preparation was adopted to assist suffering people during the winter. “Special preparation has been adopted Read More
- Turkey extends its NATO mission in AfghanistanAT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Turkish Parliament approved a motion to extend Turkish Armed Forces in Afghanistan as part of NATO’s support mission, a state-run press agency in Turkey, Anadolu Agency
- US welcomes Moscow moot on AfghanistanAT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The US State Department Spokesman, John Kirby welcomed a meeting between Russia, China and Pakistan on Afghanistan held on Moscow last week. “What we welcome is any
- Gunmen kill education director for Andar district; Karzai condemnsAT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Unknown gunmen have gunned down the education director for Andar district of southern Ghazni province, an official in the volatile province said on Wednesday. The
- Noor’s remarks on VP post irk DostumBy Mansoor Faizy-KABUL: The First Vice President, General Abdul Rashid Dostum has angrily reacted to the Balkh provincial caretaker governor Ata Mohammad Noor’s remarks, saying that the remarks have
By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) on Wednesday said that well preparation was adopted to assist suffering people during the winter. “Special preparation has been adopted Read More
AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Turkish Parliament approved a motion to extend Turkish Armed Forces in Afghanistan as part of NATO’s support mission, a state-run press agency in Turkey, Anadolu Agency Read More
AT-KABUL: A top commander of the Taliban insurgents was killed during an operation in central Wardak province, ministry of interior said Saturday. In a statement, the ministry said the insurgent Read More
Tuesday marked the beginning of harsh winter as the first snowfall covered the lowlands and mountains. Temperature has dropped. Winds blowing from the direction of snow covered mountains will Read More
By Maj Gen Ashok K Mehta (retd)-EVERY successive year, for over a decade now, New Delhi is rated in surveys as the most popular country in Afghanistan. This year, it bagged 64 per cent of the vote. Read More
It’s possible to end poverty in Afghanistan
By Annette Dixon-October 17 is the international day to end poverty. There has been much progress toward this important milestone: the World Bank Group’s latest numbers show that since 1990 nearly Read More
Health problems in Afghanistan
Some recent examples of maternal deaths in remote villages in four provinces Dr Harun Najafizada and Alia Rajai To inform the debate on maternal deaths in Afghanistan we wanted to take some Read More
The only solution to the Afghan problem
By Hafeez Hassanabadi-Apparently America had a big gratitude on Russia by removing its missile shield program from Eastern Europe, because from the beginning it has been opposing it. However, there Read More
Qargha Lake, a transcendental beauty of nature
By Farhad Naibkhel-Qargha Lake is located nine kilometers from Kabul City. The area is surrounded by green hills. This is one of the best place for sightseeing and entertainment especially for Read More
Troubling stories of street harassment (Part-II)
AT-KABUL: Street harassment has become a cancer in the society. Only the government cannot treat social diseases. Street harassment is everyone’s problem .There is need for collective efforts. Read More
Why Should Pakistan Be Added To List of Terrorist States?
Pakistan the Biggest Supporter of International Terrorism! From its establishment based on religious ideology, Pakistan has attempted to use religious extremism and terrorism as tools, in addition Read More
Pakistan a legacy of British Empire: Analysts
“After its defeats in Anglo-Afghan wars in 1842, 1880 and 1919, Britain wanted to avenge the defeats in form of carving Pakistan out from the land of Afghanistan and India. Pakistani leadership was Read More
Shah Bubo Jan Palace: Giving face to a forgotten place
Abdul Zuhoor Qayomi-Shah Bubo Jan Palace is in the list of most prominent historical buildings constructed in the rule of the late king of Afghanistan, Ameer Abdul Rahman Khan. The palace which was Read More
Repeated pregnancies in poor, illiterate women endangering lives
“Eighty percent women do not observe birth spacing in Afghanistan,”— Dr. Hamida By Akhtar M. Nikzad-In Afghanistan, people mostly want to have several children. Some link this mindset to religion Read More
The Afghanistan jam
By Maj Gen Ashok K Mehta (retd)-EVERY successive year, for over a decade now, New Delhi is rated in surveys as the most popular country in Afghanistan. This year, it bagged 64 per cent of the vote. Read More
Why is Europe able to manage its decline, while Asia is still unable to capitalize on its successes?
By Anis H. Bajrektarevic-How to draw the line between the recent and still unsettled EU/EURO crisis and Asia’s success story? Well, it might be easier than it seems: Neither Europe nor Asia has any Read More
