Your message has been sent, you will be contacted soon
Afghanistan Times

Call Me Now!

Close
Breaking News:

Nation

Plan drafted to help people during disasters: ARCS
Plan drafted to help people during disasters: ARCS
January 4, 2017

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) on Wednesday said that well preparation was adopted to assist suffering people during the winter. “Special preparation has been adopted Read More

More Articles

World

Turkey extends its NATO mission in Afghanistan
Turkey extends its NATO mission in Afghanistan
January 4, 2017

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Turkish Parliament approved a motion to extend Turkish Armed Forces in Afghanistan as part of NATO’s support mission, a state-run press agency in Turkey, Anadolu Agency Read More

More Articles

Provinces

Top Taliban commander killed in Wardak
Top Taliban commander killed in Wardak
December 24, 2016

AT-KABUL: A top commander of the Taliban insurgents was killed during an operation in central Wardak province, ministry of interior said Saturday. In a statement, the ministry said the insurgent Read More

More Articles

Sports

Editorial

Editorial: Dizzy eyes
Editorial: Dizzy eyes
January 4, 2017

Tuesday marked the beginning of harsh winter as the first snowfall covered the lowlands and mountains. Temperature has dropped. Winds blowing from the direction of snow covered mountains will Read More

More Articles

Blog

The Afghanistan jam
The Afghanistan jam
December 30, 2016

By Maj Gen Ashok K Mehta (retd)-EVERY successive year, for over a decade now, New Delhi is rated in surveys as the most popular country in Afghanistan. This year, it bagged 64 per cent of the vote. Read More

Miscellaneous

More Articles

Cartoon Of The Day

Advertisement

Ready add 3

Clipings

More Articals

Polling

What do you think about our new website?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Opinions

More Articles