10 Armed Taliban Killed in Parwan

AT-KABUL: At least 10 armed Taliban fighters were killed following a joint clearance military operation conducted by Afghan forces in northern Parwan province last night.

A statement issued by Ministry of Interior (MoI) said that the operation was carried out jointly by Afghan National Civil Order Police (ANCOP) and Afghan National Army (ANA) in the Khishki valley, Siah Gerd district of Parwan province, which as result 10 armed Taliban killed.

Weapons, ammunition, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and roadside bombs belonging to the armed Taliban were also destroyed during the operation, added statement.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have stepped up Counter-Terrorism operations to suppress the insurgency activities of the terror groups and improve security.