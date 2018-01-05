‘10 civilians killed in Jawzjan’

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: A number of residents of northern Faryab province on Friday claimed that more than 10 civilians were killed and four others sustained injuries in an airstrike in Jawzjan’s Darzab district.

According to the residents, the airstrike was carried out by foreign forces.

However, the Resolute Support Mission in the country has yet to comment into the matter.

The residents informed about their visit to Jawzjan in a bid to mediate and release an imam who was taken hostage by the Daesh militants and was under custody of Qari Hekmatullah, a Daesh commander in the area who house was targeted by the airstrike.

The residents claimed the imam was kidnapped from Faryab’s Shirin Tagab district and was taken to Jawzjan.

At least 14 people from Shirin Tagab and Darzab districts went to meet Hekmatullah to secure the release of the imam.

Moreover, those wounded in the alleged airstrike said Daesh insurgents were also killed in the airstrike.

“After sitting in the room and drinking tea, the ceiling collapsed and we did not realize what happened next. We had gone there for mediation. Four people have been wounded and 10 others killed,” Akbar, a resident of Faryab, who sustained injuries in the incident, said.

Besides, Resolute Support Mission, Faryab’s provincial officials are also tight lipped over the incident and have not yet commented.