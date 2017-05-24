10 Daesh killed in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: At least 10 insurgents loyal to the Islamic State (IS), also known as Daesh terrorist group, including their four commanders were killed in an operation in eastern Nangarhar province, said officials.

“Daesh fighters and their four commanders were killed in a ground and air operation carried out in Achin district of the province,” Nangarhar Provincial Press Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The killed Daesh commanders have been identified as Omari, Omarshah, Sabet and Talha, the statement added.

The statement also informed of the ongoing clearing operation in Chaparhar district of Nangarhar province, in which three suspects have been detained so far.

Similarly, the Afghan security forces have discovered and neutralized two roadside mines in Kot district of the province, the statement added.