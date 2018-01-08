10 insurgents killed in Kunduz

AT-KABUL: At least 10 insurgents were killed during operation in northern Kunduz province.

“10 Taliban insurgents were killed during parmir16 operation conducted by Afghan forces in Ishan Top village of Khanabad district last night,” said a press statement issued by Kunduz Police Press office.

Statement said that dead bodies of the killed insurgents area with the Afghan forces.

Four other insurgents wounded and one group leader of Taliban named Shir Agha was arrested during operation, added statement.

Some ammunition along with vehicles belonged to Taliban was also seized by Afghan forces during operations, noted statement.

Kunduz is one of the most northern volatile province, where Taliban has actively presence in different district of the provinces and conducting subversive activities.