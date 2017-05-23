10 soldiers killed in Taliban attack Kandahar

AT-KABUL: At least 10 soldiers were killed and nine others were wounded Monday night after Taliban militants conducted a coordinated attack on their checkpoint in Shah Walikot district of southern Kandahar provinces, officials said Tuesday.

“Taliban raided the Sar-e-Kohi check post in Shah Walikot district last night at around 11:50,” said Dawlat Waziri, spokesman for the Ministry of Defense.

He added that the attackers faced a brave resistance by the army soldiers and suffered heavy casualties.

Waziri stated that 12 dead bodies of Taliban were left in battle field and some weapons and ammunition belonged to Taliban also seized by army.

“Unfortunately, 10 soldiers were killed and nine wounded during Taliban raid as well,” he added.

The wounded army soldier shifted to hospital for treatment, he noted.

He said that a delegation was sent to the area to investigate probe the issue.