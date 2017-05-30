10 villages in Kunduz cleared of Taliban

AT-KABUL: Over 10 villages in the northern province of Kunduz have been cleared from Taliban militants during a series of operations conducted by police, officials said Tuesday.

Since few days operation going on against Taliban insurgents in Talawka area center of Kunduz province, where till date ten villages cleared from Taliban, said a press statement issued by Police Zone 808.

Statement said that Talawka yak, PanjshiriQeshlaq, Dam Shakh, QasabQeshalaq, ParchamQishlaq, QomandanJoma Khan, Arban Safar, Alchin and Khwaja are the included areas cleared from Taliban.

Taliban sustained heavy casualties during the operation in the mentioned villages, but no exact figures in Hand.

Taliban fighters used residential houses as stronghold, which caused destroying of number of houses in Talwka area, added statement.

Also Taliban had contaminated roads, bridges and public area with landmine, mentioned statement.

Kunduz is the most volatile Northern Province, where Taliban are present in different district and often attack over government posts around the center of Kunduz province. Kunduz also fall down twice to Taliban hand in the past two years, but recaptured back by Afghan forces after few days under control of Taliban.