100 Taliban killed in Balkh, Kunduz

AT News Report-KABUL: At least 100 Taliban fighters were killed during Afghan commando unit operations in northern Balkh and Kunduz provinces last night.

A press statement issued here by said that 100 insurgents were killed during operation conducted by Afghan commando unit in Chamtal district of Balkh and Dobola, Sarak Mullah Sardar, Panjsherian and Pul Amaludin and Qalacha areas of Kunduz province.

Statement said that Taliban Shadow district chief for Chamtal district Mullah Gul Nabi Mubarez is also among killed rebels.

Number of Taliban fighters also wounded during operation, added statement.

Clearance operation is going on in the mentioned areas, noted the statement.