1,000 youth to enjoy vocational trainings

AT-KABUL: Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs on Sunday signed an agreement with Afghanistan Technical Vocational Institute to provide vocational trainings to 1,000 youth in Kabul, Helmand and Laghman provinces. The project will last one year with an expense of 70 million Afs.

“Running of this training program aimed to fight unemployment issues in the provinces,” Faizullah Zaki, acting labor minister said.

He said that training programs will be run accordance to the need of the market in each provinces.

The institute will provide dormitory facilities for those students, who came from far districts, he added.

The ministry will struggle to provide 60 percent of the 1,000 trainees will be provided job opportunities after training, he noted.

He said that although training of 1000 youth is not sufficient as comparing jobless youth number, but the government will struggle its best to speed up training programs and dispatching youth to abroad for work.

Head of vocational institute, Hosai Roshan said that the institute was selected in an open bidding.

She said that institute had a 10-year experience in vocational trainings and till date has so far trained around 7,000 youth in the country.