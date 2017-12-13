11 drug traffickers arrested in Kabul

AT-KABUL: The court of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) on Wednesday said that 11 drug trafficker arrested in the past one week.

The CJTF said in a press statement that 11 smugglers were apprehended by Counter Narcotics Police through different crackdown in various provinces and were handed over to CJTF for criminal proceedings.

Three smugglers were arrested in Hamid Karzai international airport in Kabul, who planned to transfer heroin and hashish to India and United Arab Emirates, added statement.

Statement said that that the investigation is going on over the dossier of the all indicts by the CJTF, which after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides the CJTF will convict the accused traffickers, added statement.

Eight other drug traffickers were arrested from Kabul, Takhar, Badakhshan, Nangarhar, Kandahar and Helmand provinces.

Some 16 kg heroin, over 13kg opium, 632 kg hashish and 383 liters of alcoholic beverages discovered and seized from the arrested smugglers, noted the statement.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.