11 drug traffickers arrested

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Counter-Narcotics-Police (CNP) has arrested 11 drug runners in the past one week, security officials said on Wednesday.

CNP has apprehended 11 smugglers through different crackdown and handed over them to Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) for further criminal proceedings, said a statement issued by the CJTF.

It added that the investigation would carry out by the CJTF, after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides.

“The smugglers were arrested by CNP in four provinces (Kabul, Farah, Nangarhar and Balkh),” the statement added.

“Some 220kg of heroin, 5,700kg opium and eight vehicles discovered and confiscated from the possession of abovementioned smugglers,” the statement asserted.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense during court trail, the statement noted.

Some 4,800 tons of opium has been produced in Afghan provinces where government security forces had little presence in 2016, according to officials.