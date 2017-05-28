11 freed from Taliban captivity in Helmand

AT-KABUL: Eleven people have been set free from Taliban’s captivity in the Nad Ali district of southern Helmand province, security agency said on Sunday.

In a press release, the Ministry of Interior (MoI), said that eleven people, including five civilians and six security forces have been released after the General Command of Police Special Unit forces stormed a Taliban jail in Naqalabad area late on Saturday, freeing the captives.

The Taliban insurgent escaped the area without any confrontation.

Provincial Police Chief, Maj. Gen. Aqa Noor Kentoz confirmed the release of the captives.