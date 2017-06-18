11 killed, 18 wounded in attack on Paktia police office

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: At least 11 people were killed and 19 others wounded after a car bomber and multiple coordinated suicide attackers stormed Sunday the police headquarters in southern Paktia province, officials said.

“First, one bomber detonated his explosives filled car in front of the police headquarters gate at around 6:20am. Later, five or six armed insurgents stormed the headquarters and gunfire began between Afghan forces and insurgents,” said deputy governor for Paktia, Abdul wali Sahi.

He said that five of the insurgents were killed after few minutes of retaliation triggering, but still one or is left, which operation going on.

The one remained for hours and continued clashers was hided in kitchen a place could not be targeted easily.

He that so far five police killed and 13 others including five civilians wounded in the incident.

Meanwhile spokesman for Paktia police Sardar Wali Tabasom said that a car bomber first exploded in front of the police headquarter latter another suicide attacker blew up himself near police headquarter.

He said that shortly after the explosions four suicide attacker stormed inside police compound.

He said that three of them were killed in few minutes, one hidden in kitchen was killed after hours by Afghan forces.

The attack ended at around 3:30am after eight hours.

He said that five police were killed and 18 others including nine civilians and nine police were wounded.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahidby in a statement claimed responsibility for the attack.