11 wounded in Logar suicide bombing

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: A suicide attack has been carried out in Pul-e-Alam city of Logar province on Tuesday, in which 11 civilian have been sustained injuries, local officials said.

The spokesman of Logar governor, Salim Saleh told Ariana news that the security commander was the main target of the suicide attacker.

He added the security commander of Logar has survived of the attack.

However, no militant groups, including the Taliban and Daesh have yet taken responsibility of the terrorist attack.

Logar in the south of Kabul is one among the volatile provinces where militants have been conducting their heinous acts of terrorism and destruction and have influence in some of its areas. The locals of the province have repeatedly called on the government to launch military offensives against militants and establish peace across the province.