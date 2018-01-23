113 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 113 militants were killed and 36 others were wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours.

In a press release issued here, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal has conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Kunar, Ghazni, Logar, Paktika, Uruzgan, Zabul, Farah, Faryab, Baghlan, Nimroz and Helmand provinces.

Statement said that in these operations 113 insurgents including three Daesh fighters and three Taliban local commanders were killed and 36 others were injured.

Afghan forces arrested 20 terrorists and handed over them to judicial organs for further inquiry.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, Afghan National and Defense Security forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions by artilleries and air force

During these operations, 62 Taliban fighters were killed and 20 suspects arrested in Nika, Barmal, Gayan and Aurgon districts of Paktika, also some ammunition with vehicle was eliminated in the mentioned district, 31 insurgents including two Taliban local commanders named Yusof Helmandi, and Musa Lala were killed and 15 others wounded in Poshtrod, Balablok and center of Farah province, six militants were killed one injured in Nadali and Greshk district of Helman and four insurgents killed and five other wounded in Andar district of Ghazni.

Similar, three rebels were killed in Charkh district of Logar, three Daesh fighters were killed, one wounded and their stronghold destroyed in Achin district of Nangarhar, one Taliban commander killed and another wounded in Ghazi abad district of Kunar, two insurgents were killed and 11 others wounded in Khalazai area of Dand-e-Shahbudin district in Baghlan, one Taliban fighter were killed and two other wounded in Daichopan and Shahjoe district of Zabul province.

In past 24 hours, eight planed clearing operations, 10 Special Forces operations conducted in seven provinces; also, Air forces conducted 88 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including 12 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.