12-civilian martyred in Herat

AT-KABUL: At least 12 civilians embraced martyrdom and 13 others received injures in a roadside blast occurred in Gulran district in western Herat province on Sunday morning, provincial officials said.

Confirming the blast, provincial police spokesman, Abdul Ahad Walizada said that 12 civilians were martyred in a roadside blast that took place in Gulran district around 10:00pm local time.

In addition to that, 13 others received injures, Pajhwok Afghan News report.

He said all the victims were workers who wanted to travel to Herat province from the district, and then from there to Iran for search of work.

The travelers were in one vehicle. No extremist groups, especially the Taliban insurgents—a terrorist outfit that often masterminded such attack, have claimed responsibility.