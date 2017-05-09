12 militants arrested on Kunduz-Khan Abad highway

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: According to local officials 12 militants have been taken into custody when they were using Kunduz-Khan Abad highway as a route to join fellow insurgents in the area who are fighting against security forces.

Spokesperson of police, Mahfuzullah Akbari said, the Taliban insurgents were in a vehicle on the said highway when they were identified and arrested by security forces.

“The insurgents were arrested while they were on their way to join other insurgents who are fighting security forces on the Kunduz-Khan Abad highway,” Akbari said.

Akbari added that a large section of the highway had been cleared of militants.

Security forces are being succeeded in clearance of Godam, Tang-e-Teal and Sayed Rasoul check points and are “moving forward to regain Chahar Sari check post”, he said.

This comes after violent and deadly clashes in various parts of Kunduz province and surrounding of Kunduz’s main city. Both sides have casualties on their parts.

However, the provincial officials regarding casualties, details have not been made public.

Moreover, various members of Wolesi Jirga have demanded to honor Kandahar’s police chief, Gen. Raziq for bravery in fight against the Pakistani forces. The Wolesi Jirga also made demand for trial of police chief of Kunduz for his incompetency and lose administration.