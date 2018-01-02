129 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 129 militants were killed and 33 others were wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours.

In a press release issued here, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal has conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Kapisa, Ghazni, Paktika, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Farah, Faryab, Jawzjan, Kunduz and Helmand provinces.

Statement said that in these operations 129 insurgents including 91 Daesh affiliates were killed and 33 others were injured.

Afghan forces arrested four insurgents and handed over them to judicial organs for further inquiry.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, Afghan National and Defense Security forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions by artilleries and air force

During these operations, 65 Daesh fighters killed and 18 wounded in Achin and Batikot district of Nangarhar, 26 Daesh killed and 20 others wounded in Jawzjan, 13 Taliban fighters killed and six other wounded in Poshtroad district of Farah, eight insurgents killed nd four others arrested in Nahr-e-Seraj and Nawzad districts of Helmand and six rebels killed and two others wounded in Nijarab district of Kapisa.

Similar, four insurgents killed and two others wounded in Kohistanat district of Faryab, four militant killed in center of Uruzagan , two Taliban fighters killed and one wounded in Shahjoe and Maiwand district of Kandahar, one insurgents killed in Dasht-e-Archi district of Kunduz and an ammunition cache along with 60 mines destroyed in Paktika.

In past 24 hours, eight planed clearing operations, 19 Special Forces operations conducted in seven provinces; also, Air forces conducted 108 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including 13 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.