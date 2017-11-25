13 Daesh killed in Nangarhar

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The US forces have killed at least 13 fighters loyal to the Islamic State (IS) or Daesh terrorist group in eastern Nangarhar province, wiping out their hideouts, provincial official said on Saturday.

The airstrike that carried out by the US forces was targeted Daesh’s hideouts in the vicinity of Haska Mina district of the province.

The 201st Silab Corps officials in the East confirmed that the hideout of the terror group was wiped out and at least 13 militants were killed.

Civilians and Afghan security forces received no casualties in the airstrike, the officials said.

Moreover, provincial governor media office in a media statement said that at least 13 militants have been killed in the airstrike.

Furthermore, the 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan military in the East said last week that several militants of the terror group were killed in a similar airstrike carried out in Deh Bala district of Nangarhar province.

The Silab Corps officials are saying that the hideouts of the terror group were targeted by unmanned aerial vehicles in Payin area of the district.

However, recently the Daesh militant organization cut off heads of its 15 own fighters in eastern Nangarhar province over internal rifts.

The beheading took place in Surkhab Bazaar of Achin district of the province, Attaullah Khogyanai, the spokesman for Nangarhar governor said.

In recent months internal rifts between Daesh terrorist groups in Nangarhar increased and “some of them already started killing each other.”

In addition to that Defense Ministry Spokesman, Dawlat Waziri also confirmed the beheadings, saying internal rifts have been on the rise among the Daesh terrorist groups as they are under pressure from the Afghan and foreign forces in recent months.

“They now don’t have permanent bases in villages and fled to neighboring mountains from where they sometime launch their guerrilla attacks and flee back” Waziri added.

According to him, due to continued air and ground operations of the Afghan and foreign forces, the number of Daesh fighters have been decreased from thousands to hundreds in Nangarhar, and now only 500 to 600 fighters are active in remote parts of the province.