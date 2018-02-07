13 drug traffickers arrested

AT-KABUL: The court of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) on Wednesday said that 13drug trafficker arrested in the past one week.

CJTF in a press statement said that said that 13 smugglers were apprehended by Counter Narcotics Police through different crackdown in various provinces and were handed over to CJTF for criminal proceedings.

Five smugglers were arrested in different crackdown in Hamid Karzai international airport in Kabul, who planned to transfer over 3.685 kg heroins to India, added statement.

Statement said that that the investigation is going on over the dossier of the all indicts by the CJTF, which after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides the CJTF will convict the accused traffickers, added statement.

The remained 12 drug traffickers were arrested from Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh, Khost, Urzgan and Jawzjan provinces

Some 3 kg heroin, over 177kg opium and over 580 kg hashish discovered and seized from the arrested smugglers, noted the statement.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.