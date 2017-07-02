13 local uprising fighters killed in Balkh

AT-KABUL: At least 13 anti-Taliban local uprising fighters have been killed in a Taliban ambush in northern Balkh province, officials said on Sunday.

“Uprising fighters were on the way to join the Afghan security forces, while faced Taliban’s ambush in Masjed Safid area of Chamtal district on Saturday around 1:30pm, which has resulted into killing of 13 uprisers,” Balkh Governor Spokesman, Munir Farhad said.

Uprising group commander, Ghulam Sakhi was also among killed local fighters, he said, adding that the Taliban insurgents had also sustained casualties, but no exact figures of the casualties is currently at hand. He said that currently clearing operation is underway in Chamtal district to clear the area of insurgents.

Taliban through media statement claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban claimed that three commander of uprising were also among 12 uprising fighter had been killed in Chamtal district.