13 villages cleared from Taliban in Wardak

AT-KABUL: Afghan National Police and Afghan National Army launched a joint clearance operation to clear the Nerkh district of Wardak province from terrorists and enemies of peace and stability of Afghanistan.

In the joint operation 13 villages were cleared from armed Taliban in Nerkh district, said a statement issued by Ministry of Interior.

Statement said that during this operation, 14 armed Taliban killed and wounded and the clearance operation is under way in Wardak.

Afghan national police and army confiscated some amount of weapons as well.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have stepped up Counter-Terrorism operations to suppress the insurgency activities of the terror groups in different provinces across the country.