136 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 136 militants were killed and 119 others were wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours.

In a press release issued here, Ministry of Defense (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personnel has conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas Nangarhar, Laghman, Kapisa, Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Ghazni, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Zabul, Ghor, Farah, Kunduz, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Baghlan, Badakhshan and Helmand provinces.

The statement said that in these operations 136 insurgents including four Taliban commanders and nine Daesh fighters were killed and 119 others were injured.

Two insurgents were arrested during operations and handed over to the judicial organ for further inquiry.

This joint operation of the Defense Security Forces was supporting by the artillery and air forces, added statement.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.