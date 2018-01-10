1,372 civilians martyred in 8 months

AT-KABUL: At least 1,372 civilians embraced martyrdom, and 2,360 others sustained injuries in various violent incidents occurred across the country during the last eight months of 2017, the Civilian Protection Advocacy Group (CPAG) said on Wednesday.

Displaying CPAG findings on civilian casualties, the group’s deputy head, Abdul Rahim Khurram told reporters here in Kabul that most of the causalities have claimed by suicide bombings, airstrikes and ground operations in Kabul, Nangarhar, Herat, Ghor, Kunduz and Helmand provinces.

“A majority of the civilian casualties occurred in Kabul where houses and cultural sites were damaged and claimed by Islamic State militants. About 600 individuals have been martyred in the capital,” Khurram said.

Moreover, a member of the group, Aziz Ahmad Tasal said about 327 individuals lost their precious lives and 924 others sustained injuries in Daesh’s suicide attacks.

As a result of foreign forces airstrikes most of the casualties have been recorded in Nangarhar, Herat, Kunduz and Uruzgan, adding 62 individuals had been killed in foreign airstrikes and 167 suffered casualties as a result of Afghan Air Forces strikes, Tasal added.

CPAG has urged the Afghan government and other parties of the war to take seriously the rights and safety of civilians and bring those involved into the court of justice.

It emphasized on the Afghan government to frame and approve a civilian protection law to protect lives and properties of civilians.

The group also called on the foreign troops to take deep care of human rights of the country’s citizens whenever they conduct military operations in residential areas.