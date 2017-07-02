14 Daesh militants killed in Nangarhar

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Fourteen fighters of the Islamic State (IS), which is also known as Daesh terrorist group have been gunned down by unknown gunmen in Khogyani district of eastern Nangarhar province, the Afghan military said on Saturday.

The Daesh militants were killed after being arrested a day earlier in Sor Dag area of Khogyani, the 201 Selab Military Corps said in a statement.

However, District Chief of Khogyani, Haji Zalmai, said the 14 Daesh loyalists had only been taken into custody, not shot dead, by their former Taliban info-icon colleagues over joining the Islamic State.

He said the Taliban had transferred the arrested militants from Khogyani district to neighboring Sherzad district and had not yet killed them.

Moreover, the Selab Military Corps said two Daesh insurgents sustained injuries during the ongoing special operation in Nangarhar.

The Taliban and Daesh have not yet commented regarding the killing of 14 fighters.

The two rival groups have been engaged in violent clashes against each other, happened many times in various districts of Nangarhar, which resulted in light and heavy casualties claimed by the both the sides.