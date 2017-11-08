14 drug traffickers arrested

AT-KABUL: The court of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) on Wednesday said that 14 drug trafficker arrested in the past one week.

The CJTF in a press statement said that said that 14 smugglers were apprehended by Counter Narcotics Police through different crackdown in various provinces and were handed over to CJTF for criminal proceedings.

One case belonged to Hamid Karzai international airport in Kabul, which through smuggler planned to transfer narcotics to India, added statement.

Statement said that that the investigation is going on over the dossier of the indicts by the CJTF, which after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides the CJTF will convict the accused traffickers, added statement.

Drug traffickers were arrested from Kabul, Takhar, Faryab, Helmand, Farah and Jawzjan provinces, stated statement.

Some 29 kg heroin, 14 kg morphine, over 1638 kg opium, 17 kg hashish and 185 liters of alcoholic beverages discovered and seized from the arrested smugglers, noted the statement.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.

It is pertained to mention that 54 drug smugglers including four public staffs and five women were arrested by counter narcotic police in different provinces in the past month.