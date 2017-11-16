14 killed in terrorist attack on political gathering in Kabul

AT-KABUL: 14 people, including eight policemen, were killed and 18 others, 11 of them civilians, were injured after Daesh suicide bomber detonated his explosives outside a Kabul hotel where a political gathering was underway.

The attack took place outside the Qasr-e-Naween Hotel in PD 4th of Kabul city at entrance of the hall at 1:20pm where a gathering of the supporters of a politician was underway, Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid said.

Eight policemen, who were guarding the gathering were “martyred” and seven were injured he said, adding six civilians were also killed and 11 injured in this “terrorist attack.”

“The attacker tried to enter to the hall, but was identified by police and he detonated his vest agiant the police who sacrificed their lives to save tens of civilians” Mujahid said.

Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack on Jamiat-e-Islami party which was attacked two times this year.

The party supporters organized the gathering to honor Atta Muhammad Noor, a senior member of the party and current governor of northern Balkh province. Noor is expected to be one of the nominees in coming presidential elections, in 2019.

However Noor was not present at the gathering during the attack