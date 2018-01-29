15 killed, 16 injured in Daesh attack on army battalion in Kabul

AT-KABUL: At least 15 people including four bombers were killed and 16 other member of the security forces were injured after a group of ISIS fighters attacked an army base in west of Kabul city, Defense Ministry said.

The attack which began at 5:00am lasted for two hours against an army battalion in west of Kabul city near to Marshal Fahim Military Academy in Qargha area of Kabul city.

Five attackers were involved in the incident. Two of the attackers were killed by Afghan security forces, two detonated their suicide vests while another one was detained alive by the army soldiers, General, Dawlat Waziri, spokesman for Defense Ministry told Afghanistan Times.

At least 11 army soldiers were also “martyred” and 16 others were injured in the attack the spokesman said.

The injured soldiers were taken to military hospital and out of them six were discharged back from hospital after treatment but 10 soldiers were still in hospital under treatment he said.

Four AK-47, one rocket launcher and one suicide vest were also recovered from the attackers, who accessed the facility using a simple small stairs to climb and jump over the boundary wall into the compound, according to eyewitness and journalists in the area.

Daesh terrorist group which has its main stronghold in east of the country and has been under pressure by Afghan and foreign forces’ air and ground offensives over the past one and a half year has claimed responsibility for the attack.

But Afghan government see the hand of Pakistan based Haqqani Network in the attack.

Javid Faisal, a spokesman for the Government’s Chief Executive Office on his twitter said the attackers were belongs to Haqqani Network.

“Afghan forces killed 4 suicide attackers and arrested the 5th one in Kabul attack this morning. These 5 (terrorists) were members of Haqqani Terrorist Network that enjoys safe havens, health and training facilities and government protection within major Pakistani cities for decades now” Faisal said.