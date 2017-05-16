15 militants killed in Laghman

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least fifteen insurgents were killed and several others received injures during a clearing operation codenamed “Pamir-5” in eastern Laghman province, an official said on Tuesday.

The Provincial Governor Spokesman, Sarhadi Zwak told Pajhowk Afghan News that the offensive involving the Afghan army and others security forces was launched on Monday.

“15 militants have so far been killed and another 15 wounded in the operation that resulted in driving the rebels from Basram, Ktal, Maidanayo, Hakimabad, Qasaba, Salem Gard and several other areas,” he added.

According to Zwak, key figures were among the dead insurgents and the clearing operation would be continued until all the areas were completely cleared of militants.

However, the Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that 13 security officials were killed and one Taliban fighter wounded during the offensive.