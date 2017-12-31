15 militants killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 15 Taliban insurgents and the Islamic State (IS) fighters, also known as Daesh terrorists have been killed during operations in southern Helmand and eastern Nangarhar provinces, officials said on Sunday.

Helmand Police Spokesman, Abdul Salam Afghan told Pajhwok Afghan News that security forces conducted an operation—backed by the air force—in Marja district against militants late on Saturday.

He said that 10 Taliban fighters were killed and 18 landmines defused in Marja. Another 13 landmines were defused during a nighttime raid in the limits of the 3rd police district of Lashkargah.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the Marja offensive. Qari Yousaf Ahmadi, the group’s spokesman, said casualties had been inflicted on the security personnel in Garmser and Greshk districts.

Furthermore, 15 fighters loyal to the Daesh militants were killed as a result of an air raid in Achin district.

The governor’s office in a statement said that weapons and ammunition were also destroyed. The Daesh militant have not said a word in the issue so far.