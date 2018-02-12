‘15,000 returnees will get job’

AT-KABUL: The government is working on a plan to create job opportunities for more than 15,000 Afghan returnees. The Ministry of Rural and Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) informed of plan to generate jobs for the Afghan returnees in carpet weaving skills.

Mujib-ur-Rahman Karimi, the MRRD Minister said on Sunday that they have established carpet weaving workhouses for the returnees in nine provinces of the country, as part of the industries development plan in rural areas.

“Within upcoming three months, we are going to establish about 5,000 carpet weaving workhouses,” he said, adding that raw materials used for weaving carpets.

Reports suggest, that more than one million cubic meters of carpets are woven by Afghan carpet weavers each year; however, due to lack of sufficient capacity, the carpets are being transferred to neighboring countries and from there being exported to other countries with different trademarks.