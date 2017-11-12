151 water reservoir projects to be implemented

AT-KABUL: The ministry of rural rehabilitation and development on Sunday signed agreements for implementation of 151 water reservoir and water networks projects in different provinces.

According to a statement, acting minister, Mujiburahman Karimi, said that 151 water reservoir projects at the total cost of 361.3 million Afs. Were signed with locality development Shura (council) to be implemented in rural areas.

He said that the project aimed to provide rural areas’ residence with drinkable water.

Through the project water reservation will be established and wells will be deigning in rural areas, he added.

Over 237 wells will be digging in Kapisa, Khost, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan, Baghlan, Maidan Wardak, Faryab, Kabul, Parwan, Panjshir, Balkh and Takhar provinces, he noted.

He said that 72 water network also will be established in Jawzjan, Urzgan, Badghis, Ghor, Nuristan, Takhar, Kunduz, Nangarhar, Daykundi, Faryab, Samangan, Balkh, Sar-e-Pul, Kundar, Paktia, Badakhshan, Kabul, Kandahar, Heart, Paktika, Laghman and Baghlan provinces.

He said that some 32 drinkable water reservations also will be established in Jawzjan, Samangan and Badghis provinces.

He elaborated that 336444 persons will get benefit from the mentioned projects.

Through implementation of these project 274253 work day will be created in different provinces, he claimed.

The mentioned projects will be funded by USAID, UNICEF and SAARC.