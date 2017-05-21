16 Daesh fighters killed in Nangarhar

AT News Report-KABUL: At least 10 Deash fighters were killed and six others wounded during army operation in eastern Nangarhar province, said officials.

A press statement issued by Nangarhar provincial press office said that 10 Daesh fighters including a commander were killed and six others were wounded during operations conducted by Afghan National Army in Chaparhar district of Nangarhar.

Statement said that the killed commander named Hamza.

Different parts of Chaparhar district were cleared from Daesh during operation as well, noted the statement.