16 drug traffickers arrested

AT-KABUL: The court of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) on Wednesday said that 16 drug trafficker arrested in the past one week.

CJTF in a press statement said that said that 16 smugglers were apprehended by Counter Narcotics Police through different crackdown in various provinces and were handed over to CJTF for criminal proceedings.

Nine smugglers were arrested in different crackdown in Hamid Karzai international airport in Kabul, who planned to transfer over 7.439 kg heroines to India, added statement.

Statement said that that the investigation is going on over the dossier of the all indicts by the CJTF, which after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides the CJTF will convict the accused traffickers, added statement.

The remained seven drug traffickers were arrested from Kabul, Herat, Baghlan, and Kandahar provinces.

Some 9 kg heroin, over 18 kg morphine, over 25kg opium and 69 kg hashish a discovered and seized from the arrested smugglers, noted the statement.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.