16 drug traffickers arrested

AT News Report-KABUL: The court of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) on Wednesday said that 16 drug trafficker arrested in the past one week.

CJTF in a press statement said that said that 16 smugglers were apprehended by Counter Narcotics Police through different crackdown and were handed over to CJTF for criminal proceedings.

An Iranian citizen and a woman were among arrested drug runners, added statement.

The statement said that that the investigation is going on over the dossiers of indicts by the CJTF, which after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides the CJTF will convict the accused traffickers, added statement.

Some 274kg heroin, 64kg opium, 2682kg hashish and 11 liters alcoholic beverages seized from smugglers, mentioned the statement.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.