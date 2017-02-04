16 Taliban rejoin former comrades

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: A provincial representative on Saturday said that a group of 16 Taliban insurgents have rejoined their former comrades in northern Sari-i-Pul province.

The representative, Muhammad Noor Rahmani told Pajhwok Afghan News the rejoined militants were renounced violence through joining the Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace and reconciliation process.

Rahmani added that the Taliban group, headed by Noor Muhammad has joined the reconciliation process and were member of local uprising group before to switch side and rejoined insurgency.

He termed the government negligence is a core reason behind their rejoin to militant ranks. “Government did not pay heed to protect and shelter them and their family members.”

“Families of the mentioned rejoined militants are living in Sayad locality of the area, which is still under Taliban’s control. This is a key factor why they rejoined Taliban insurgency, he added.

A security official, who opposed to be identified, confirmed the report and said “Noor Muhammad surrendered to the Taliban with 12 Kalashnikovs, two pistols, nine motorcycles and one rocket launcher.”