164 army generals go to retirement

AT-KABUL: Ministry of Defense said that 164 army’s reserved generals went to retirement.

“164 army generals, who reached the age of retirement were retied,” said General Dawlat Waziri, spokesman for defense ministry.

He added that the retired generals were reserved and did not have positions in the army.

Waziri said that the age of retirement for general is 62 years old, for lieutenant generals 60 years, for major generals 58 and for brigadier generals 56 years old.

President Ashraf Ghani on his twitter said that “Putting our new military officers’ inherent law to practice, I just signed the respectful retirement of 164 generals. We want reforms to win the war and peace. We don’t want reforms just for the sake of reforms. This process will continue for our brighter future.”

Ghani’s spokesman Shah Hussain Murtazawi also confirmed that president signed retirement of 164 army generals.

He called this step reforms in army crew.

It is pertained to mention that president Ghani has started reforms in the ministry of defense and army crew two years ago and retirement of 164 generals is part of the reform process.