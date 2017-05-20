165 new teachers to be appointed

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least 580 candidates were appeared on Friday in a written test for 165 vacant positions of teachers in the central Bamyan province, an official said.

Acting Education Director Mohammad Ayub Ameri told Pajhwok Afghan News the successful candidates would be appointed in various government schools in Shaibar, Waras and Seghan districts of Bamyan province.

In addition to that, he said in Bamyan province there are 134,000 students, comprising 47 percent girls are getting their education in 339 schools where 2,800 teachers are performing their noble jobs.

He pointed out that there is a need for more up to 2,000 teachers to be hired.

Governor Mohammad Tahir Zaheer, while examining the examination, said: “Merit is based on qualification and talent, no other character is important.”

He urged the examination committee to ensure transparency and fairness while preparing the results.

Moreover, Niak Bakht, a candidate, belonging to Yakawalang district, said she was graduated from Bamyan teacher training institute and was confident to be qualified for the post of teacher.

Knowledge is power and light in every corner of the world. The government should prioritize it across the country because it is the light and power of knowledge to defeat the man-made religious fundamentalism and ongoing terrorism in the country.