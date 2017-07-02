17 Daesh militants killed in Nangarhar

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least seventeen Islamic State (IS), also known as Daesh insurgents have been killed in air strikes carried out by the Afghan security forces in Achin, Kot and Pachir Agam districts of eastern Nangarhar province, an official said on Sunday.

Provincial Police Spokesperson, Hazrat Hussain Mashraqiwal, said that six Daesh rebels were killed in the overnight bombardment in the Torabora and Alefkhelo areas of Pachir Agam district. “Some weapons and a machinegun were also destroyed during operation.”

He added that five more militants were also killed in Peshai Tangi area of Achin district in a separate airstrike.

Moreover, an airstrike conducted in Kot district was resulted into killing of six Daesh insurgents, a statement from 201st Selab Military Corps said.

The statement added that the airstrikes have been carried out in Wach Lagad, Toor Pana, Shaheedano and Bakri localities of the district.

According to statement, civilians and security personnel sustained no casualties during attacks.