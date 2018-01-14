17 Daesh militants killed in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: Foreign forces carried out airstrikes in eastern Nangarhar province, in which at least 17 Daesh militants have been killed, officials said on Sunday.

Militant groups operating in remote districts of eastern Nangarhar and Kunar provinces have been thoroughly receiving fresh oxygen from the other side of Durand Line, where militants of Daesh, Taliban and the notorious Haqqani network are freely roaming and enjoying safe sanctuaries, training and fundraising centers in big cities of Pakistan.

The Afghan government and the US-led international community have repeatedly urged Pakistan to turn around its project of terrorism. However, Pakistan’s military establishment has yet to give up its official policy of duplicity, based on keeping distinction between good and bad terrorists.

A statement issued by the provincial governor media office, said Daesh insurgents were targeted in airstrikes conducted by foreign forces in Angor Kala area of Haska Mina district late on Saturday where 14 Daesh militants were killed.

Moreover, three other militants of the same terrorist group have been killed in a military offensive of the same nature that was carried out in Pekha area of Achin district—bordering Durand line.

According to the statement, light and heavy weapons of Daesh militants were also destroyed as a result of successful airstrikes.

However, Daesh terrorist group has yet to comment into the matter.

As usual, terrorist groups did not display accurate number of casualties on their part.

In a separate operation conducted by special police forces in Nangarhar, a warehouse of landmines and ammunition has been seized in Achin district.

Commenting into the issue, Pajhwok Afghan News has quoted Police spokesman, Col. Hazrat Hussain Mashraqiwal, that 15 anti-vehicle mines, 13 mortar bullets, six rockets and some ammunition were discovered from the depot.

Mashraqiwal said nobody has arrested in connection to the weapons storage. However, investigation into the matter is underway.