17 insurgents killed in raids

AT News Report-KABUL: At least 17 militants have been killed, and seven others wounded in different crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces within past 24 hours across the country, security official said on Sunday.

In a press release issued here, the Ministry of Defense, (MoD), said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) operatives have conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Kandahar, Urzgan, Faryab, Balkh and Helmand provinces, in which 17 insurgents, including five Daesh insurgents were killed, and seven others injured.

Moreover, Afghan forces arrested four insurgents and handed them over judicial organs for further inquiry.

Eight Taliban fighters were killed and seven others were injured in Khwaja Sabzposh district of Faryab, five Daesh fighters including their local commander named Sayed Wali were killed in Ghani Khil district of Nangarhar, four rebels were killed and some ammunition destroyed in Marja district of Helmand and four insurgents were arrested in Chaharbolak district of Balkh province.

In past 24 hours, 10 planed clearing operations, 14 Special Forces operations conducted in eight provinces; also, air forces conducted 74 aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including nine strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries, the statement added. ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.