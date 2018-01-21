17 local uprising forces martyred in Balkh

AT-Kabul: At least 17 members of the pro-government local uprising forces were martyred Saturday night in Northern Balkh province.

Sherjan Durrani, Spokesman for Balkh police chief said that “17 pro-government local uprising forces were martyred by Taliban militants in Buzbai area of the Sholgars district last night.”

He said it was not immediately clear whether they were shot by gun or poisoned.

Durrani added a delegation was sent to the area to investigate the incident.

Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement said that Taliban attacked the local uprising forces’ check point with the help of an infiltrator in Buzbai area of Sholgara district last night.

Taliban said that in the attack 18 local uprising forces were killed.

Taliban also has taken the weapons and ammunition of the check post with their self.