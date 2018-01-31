18 drug traffickers arrested

AT-KABUL: The court of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) on Wednesday said that 18drug trafficker arrested in the past one week.

CJTF in a press statement said that said that 18 smugglers were apprehended by Counter Narcotics Police through different crackdown in various provinces and were handed over to CJTF for criminal proceedings.

Two smugglers were arrested in different crackdown in Hamid Karzai international airport in Kabul, who planned to transfer heroin to India, the statement added.

Statement said that that the investigation is going on over the dossier of the all indicts by the CJTF, which after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides the CJTF will convict the accused traffickers, added statement.

The remained 16 drug traffickers were arrested from Kabul, Herat, Ghor, Parwan, Nangarhar, Balkh, Jawzjan and Faryab provinces.

Some 131 kg heroin, over 823kg opium, 3691 kg hashish, 122 liters acid and 250 liters alcoholic beverages discovered and seized from the arrested smugglers, noted the statement.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.