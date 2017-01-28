18 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 18 militants were killed and four others received injures in different crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces within past 24 hours, security officials said on Saturday.

In a press release issued here, the Ministry of Defense (MoD), said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) operatives have conducted a joint operation against insurgents in different areas of Kapisa, Zabul, Kunduz, Nangarhar, Farah and Helmand provinces, in which 18 rebels were killed and four others wounded.

Moreover, the statement added that ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunitions belonging to the militants during the operation.