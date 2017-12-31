18 martyred in Nangarhar funeral attack

AT-KABUL: At least 18 people embraced martyrdom and 12 others received injuries on Sunday, after an explosive materials plotted in a motorbike, went off in a crowded funeral ceremony in eastern Nangarhar province, said officials.

“The explosives hidden in a motorcycle, was detonated in the Moqam Khan Cemetery in Behsod during funeral ceremony of ex-district chief of Haska Mina today at around 2:15pm,” said Attaullah Khogyani, provincial spokesman.

He added that based on reports, 18 people were martyred and 13 others wounded in the incident.

On the other hand, provincial council member, Zabihullah Zemarai said that more people have been martyred and wounded, arguing that the inhuman incident took place just among the crowd.

Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the Daesh terrorist group that has active presence in Nangarhar’s some remote areas had earlier claimed responsibility for attacking similar gatherings.

Nangarhar is one among the volatile provinces, where Daesh and Taliban militants have strong presence in different remote parts of the province where they receive fresh oxygen and required support from the other side of Durand Line, under the unauthorized administration of Pakistan.

President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and National Security Adviser, Mohammad Haneef Atmar strongly condemned this heinous act of terrorism in a funeral ceremony in Nangarhar.

“The enemies of Afghanistan, who are being defeated in battlefield, have been targeting civilians in which today (Sunday) by carrying a terrorist attack on a funeral ceremony martyred and wounded a number of our compatriots in Nangarhar province,” President Ghani was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

While condemning terrorist attack in strongest possible terms, Abdullah said, “The evil and blind heart terrorists by martyring innocent Afghan people have been pursuing their bloody and evil designs.”

He added: “Today, the people of Afghanistan are well aware of the intentions of these terrorists, and the Afghan masses would confront them (terrorists) more than ever with unity and solidarity.

National Security Adviser, Atmar also condemned the terrorist attack in strongest terms, assuring National Unity Government’s commitment to fight against evil forces to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and general public.

“I condemn in strongest terms possible today’s (Sunday) barbaric terrorist attack on a funeral ceremony in Nangarhar. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their bereaved families. Afghan government, and our brave Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) stand committed to fight and annihilate terrorists,” Atmar said in a message displayed on his official twitter account.