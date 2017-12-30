18 Taliban insurgents killed in raids

AT News Report-KABUL: At least 18 Taliban insurgents have been killed and 12 others wounded during operation in deferent part of the country within past 24 hours, security officials said.

“Afghan intelligence forces have conducted 12 special, 12 joint operations and two aerial strikes in different provinces against insurgents, in which 18 Taliban militants killed and 12 others wounded,” said a statement issued by National Directorate of Security (NDS), on Saturday.

Moreover, NDS operatives arrested 10 insurgents during operations and handed them to the judicial organs for further inquiry, the statement added.

“Four kidnapers have been detained and two people rescued from their (Taliban) captivity,” the statement said, adding six other also released from Taliban custody during operations from different parts.

A stronghold of the Taliban insurgents also ruined and some ammunitions belonging to the Taliban militants were destroyed during raids, the statement added.