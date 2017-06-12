Polio case diagnosed in Helmand

AT-Kabul: A new positive case of polio was diagnosed in the Nawzad district of Helmand province, according to health officials, the fourth case this year in the country.

It is the second case from Helmand since the beginning of 2017. So far in 2017 there have been four cases of polio in Afghanistan.

Ministry of public health said that polio paralyzed a five-month old boy Nematullah son of Asadullah in Srang Badam village.

It added in a statement that as per the primary information, his parents have been refusing to accept the polio vaccination, considering it a conspiracy and the kid did not have a single dose in past five month.

The Ministry of Public Health would like to remind all parents that the polio vaccine is the only effective way to prevent this disease that had paralyzed and killed so many Afghan children. It is not a conspiracy. Indeed, the country and the world’s leading Islamic scholars have indicated that it is the duty of all Muslim parents to vaccinate their children in order to eradicate this disease once and for all from the planet, added statement.

This area has been covered in the previous polio vaccination campaigns and the ministry of public health along with its partners will respond urgently to prevent more children from being paralyzed there, noted statement.

Genetic sequencing results show that this case is closely linked to transmission detected in Baluchistan of Pakistan. In order to protect your children from polio they must be vaccinated each round until they are five years old, underlined the statement.