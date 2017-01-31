19 insurgents killed in Helmand

AT-KABUL: The Afghan security forces had repelled Taliban’s attack on Sangin district of Helmand province, in which 19 insurgent were killed and 24 others received injuries, official said on Tuesday.

“Taliban’s insurgents on late Monday, carried out an armed and coordinate attack on security posts in Sangin district, however, Afghan National Army (ANA) strongly retaliated their attack,” the provincial government media office said in a statement.

The statement added that security situations had improved after deploying of additional troops of ANA and Special Commandos in the area, aimed at tight writ of the government

The statement did not say anything about ANA casualties in the attack. Taliban insurgents also did not comment into the matter so far.

Helmand, the southern province of Afghanistan is among the troubled provinces where Taliban militants are launching terrorist attacks in a number of its districts. It was recently reported that some from the Taliban’s senior leadership have moved to Helmand in order to control more parts of the province.

Besides all these, the provincial governor of Helmand also claims Iran-Taliban meeting in the province. Hayatullah Hayat, provincial governor of Helmand and some other members of provincial council have informed regarding meetings of Iranian officials with Taliban militants in Garmsir district of Helmand. It was also reported that Iran supporting Taliban insurgents to intensify insecurity in order to prevent construction work of Kajaki Dam in Helmand and Kamal Khan Dam in Nimroz provinces.