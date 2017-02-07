19 killed, 41 injured in blast near Afghan Supreme Court in Kabul

AT-KABUL: At least 19 people have been killed and 41 others injured when a suicide bomber blew himself near the Supreme Court building in Kabul city Tuesday afternoon, officials told Afghanistan Times.

A suicide bomber on foot, wearing an explosive laden vest, targeted those employees of the Supreme Court, who were leaving the office at 4:00pm in Police District 9th of the Kabul city, not far from the US embassy compound.

“We have received so far 19 people martyred and another 41 injured from today’s blast” Wahidullah Majroh, as spokesman for the Public Health Ministry told Afghanistan Times.

Women and children are among the victims of the blast.

No group so far claimed responsibility for the attack.