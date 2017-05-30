2 policemen among 7 killed in Faryab

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: A violent clash between police forces and the Taliban militants in Sherin Tagab district of northwestern Faryab province have resulted into killing of two policemen and five insurgents, officials said on Tuesday.

Police Spokesperson, Abdul Karim Yourish, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the police personnel were targeted in an offensive of Taliban, when they were on their way to duty.

He added that the unpleasant incident was happened between Khowaja Sabzposh and Sherin Tagab districts late on Monday.

“The Taliban had captured the two policemen in civilian clothes and they wanted to transfer them to somewhere else, but the policemen in a sudden move took a weapon from one of the militants and killed five rebels and wounded two others”, Yourish said.

However, the policemen were gun down by other Taliban militants who were taken their positions in a nearby garden, he said.

He furthered that the dead bodies of the slain police personnel have been taken away by the Taliban fighters.

Moreover, Abdullah Masomi, Administrative Chief for Khwaja Sabzposh district, said three of the militants killed belonged to Mullah Salam group of Taliban and two others belonged to Mullah Hanif group.

In addition to that, a local Taliban commander, who wished to be unidentified, said two police officers and four Taliban militants were killed during the incident.

He said the incident took place due to lack of proper thought about the undesirable consequences by lifting the policemen’s hands open.